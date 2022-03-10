Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former Brooks teacher sentenced following sexual contact with student guilty plea

Ashton McCluskey
Ashton McCluskey(Times Daily)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Brooks High School teacher received her sentence this week after pleading guilty to having sex with a student.

Ashton McCluskey was sentenced to five years in prison for having sexual contact with a student that was under the age of 17. McCluskey was a seventh-grade math teacher at the school.

According to court documents, the 60-month sentence is suspended and she will be placed on state supervised probation for 36 months.

McCluskey will be required to register as a sex offender as part of the plea.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
HPD investigators identify body found near Research Park Blvd.
During the meeting, the topic of where to put Space Command headquarters came up, and if...
U.S. Space Command update, Redstone Arsenal involvement
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Morgan Young
Woman arrested in connection with Guntersville shooting
Not only is Winchester Road into the Riverton area wider, there’s new asphalt and bright...
City of Huntsville postpones Winchester Road project

Latest News

City of Athens logo
WATCH LIVE: Athens State of the City address
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
2 men killed after vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.
Arab officers investigating alleged robbery in Walmart parking lot
Athens State of the City address