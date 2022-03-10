Former Brooks teacher sentenced following sexual contact with student guilty plea
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Brooks High School teacher received her sentence this week after pleading guilty to having sex with a student.
Ashton McCluskey was sentenced to five years in prison for having sexual contact with a student that was under the age of 17. McCluskey was a seventh-grade math teacher at the school.
According to court documents, the 60-month sentence is suspended and she will be placed on state supervised probation for 36 months.
McCluskey will be required to register as a sex offender as part of the plea.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.