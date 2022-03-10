Ukrainian flags selling out in Tennessee Valley stores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At one Tennessee Valley business, one item is flying off store shelves, the Ukrainian flag.

The President of the Alabama Flag and Banner store Belinda Melson-Kennedy says they have sold hundreds in the last few weeks. She says people are buying them as fast as the store can make them in many sizes.

She says thankfully they can make the flags quickly because they are not being impacted by supply chain issues.

Kennedy says the purchase can be an emotional experience.

”I have found myself in several cases not charging people. There was one gentleman who came in and his wife is Ukrainian and she traveled over to visit family there before this all started. Now she is trapped there. She can’t get home. He can’t get to her. Communication is very difficult at this point. He’s not sure if she is okay or not,” said Kennedy.

