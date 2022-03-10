Election for new Madison County School District Superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have a child who attends Madison County Schools, you will soon have a new superintendent. Allen Perkins is not seeking another term. WAFF found out not everyone registered to vote, will have a say on his replacement.

For almost two decades Allen Perkins has worked at Madison County Schools in different roles. Back in 2019 he was appointed as Superintendent to replace Matt Massey. He’s now stepping aside. Three people are now looking to get your vote to replace him, as the man in charge.

“Chris Shaw is the principal at Sparkman High School, Cameron Whitlow is the principal at Meridianville Middle, and then Ken Kubik is the personnel director at central office,” said Alabama Education Association District 3 Director Beverly Sims.

There are more than 50,000 students in the Madison County School District. Whoever replaces Perkins, will be decided by you the voters in Madison County on May 24th.

“We are one of very few districts still in the state of Alabama that elects superintendents. Years ago that was the way that all the school systems hired their superintendents, was through elections, but majority of systems have now gone to appointed,” said Sims.

The three candidates who have qualified are all Republicans. Sims says this means if you’re a registered Democrat, you won’t have a say in the election.

“The way it works is, you have to declare a party when you go in to get the ballot of your choice. So if you go in and declare that you want a Democratic ballot, you don’t get to vote for superintendent. if you want to vote for superintendent you must declare you want a Republican ballot,” said Sims.

To become the next superintendent, a candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote, to avoid a run-off. If a run-off is needed, it will be on June 21st.

