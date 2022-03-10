Early morning fire destroys home in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire in New Market early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with Moores Mill Fire, the home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived shortly after 1 a.m. Crews from New Market Fire, Hazel Green Fire and Moores Mill Fire worked the scene.

The fire is under control as of 5 a.m. Crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

