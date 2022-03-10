Deals
Early morning fire destroys home in New Market

Fire crews responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire in New Market early Thursday morning.

House fire in New Market
House fire in New Market(WAFF)

According to a spokesperson with Moores Mill Fire, the home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived shortly after 1 a.m. Crews from New Market Fire, Hazel Green Fire and Moores Mill Fire worked the scene.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

The fire is under control as of 5 a.m. Crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Tune in to WAFF 48 News at Noon for more details.

