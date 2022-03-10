Deals
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo(ADOC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested after an investigation into the death of an inmate in February.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins was involved in an altercation with inmate Victor Russo on February 16. Russo died on February 25 after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.

ADOC says an investigation into the earlier altercation produced sufficient evidence that Jenkins used excessive force against Russo.

Jenkins has resigned and was arrested and charged with second degree assault.

“While his exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy, the ADOC’s LESD, the FBI’s Northern District Office, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will continue to work collaboratively to complete a comprehensive investigation, including review of autopsy results,” according to a statement from the ADOC.

