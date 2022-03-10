Deals
Crime of the Week: the bumping burglar

Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sometimes, people bump into you while you’re shopping. Yet, a recent customer collision was actually a sleight of hand and a theft! Now the Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them find a pickpocket pro.

Huntsville police say this is the bumping burglar! They say, she took a woman’s wallet out of her purse at Trader Joe’s, and then went on a shopping spree! The Crime Stoppers say, this woman ran up a $5300 bill at the Apple store and charged more than $1600 on another card, that didn’t belong to her. Do you recognize this sneaky suspect?

Officers tell us, Alva Marquis Bishop II stole a car from a local dealership after it was dropped off for maintenance. Bishop is charged with Theft of Property.

Jimmie Lee Anderson needs to answer to a drug charge, possession of meth.

Robin Dianne Brown needs to turn herself in, to answer a theft charge. She’s accused of swiping jewelry from a former roommate and then pawning the items.

How does a four-figure reward sound? You could qualify for up to $1,000 if your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. Just call 53-CRIME.

