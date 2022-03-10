City of Huntsville postpones their portion of Winchester Road.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF has an update to a road project that’s frustrated many drivers who travel it for work or school. We’re talking about Winchester Road. One portion of it is in Huntsville and another portion is in Madison County.

“This whole thing was green lighted in 2017. Well that’s five years and they’re going to put it off another two years. They keep building houses and businesses and traffic is multiplying like crazy out here, but the road wasn’t built for that,” said frustrated driver John Grantham.

Potholes are the least of the drivers worries. The two lane road on Winchester Roads is scheduled to become five lanes. Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon oversaw the county’s portion of the road, and it’s complete.

Not only is Winchester Road into the Riverton area wider, there’s new asphalt and bright striping. The same can’t be said for the cities portion, which is from Dominion to Naugher Road.

“The line and striping has faded away and are not repaired. If its raining, it’s downright unsafe, it’s dangerous,” said Grantham.

Grantham posted his frustrations over Winchester Road on Facebook and got a lot of feedback.

“I made a comment twice the last two weeks, concerning Winchester Road and both of them got tremendous response on them,” said Grantham.

Over the past couple years, new businesses have set up shop on Winchester Road like Aldi and Taco Bell.

Drivers say with more attractions, more attention needs to be made to the road and infrastructure.

“Frustration is a good word to describe it with the amount of homes going up out here, businesses out here, the traffic keeps multiplying,’ said Grantham.

