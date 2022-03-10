Bird flu impact on small poultry farms

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama recently reported its first case of the bird flu after testing on a wild duck in the Tennessee Valley.

Federal officials confirmed the Eurasian H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a strain of the bird flu, in Limestone County. Some experts say this can pose a threat to small poultry producers, including the mom-and-pop farms.

Domesticated poultry, such as chicken and ducks, can become infected if they come in contact with wild birds carrying the virus. The virus can also spread through the equipment and clothing of caretakers.

According to experts, an outbreak can cause widespread illness and death among poultry. That means fewer chickens to sell and possibly higher prices for consumers.

Small farms are more susceptible to the virus because they are less likely to be certified by the National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP).

According to NPIP, it is a voluntary state and federal cooperative testing and certification program for poultry breeding flocks, baby chicks, hatching eggs, and dealers. The organization also helps farmers and breeders screen for the bird flu.

Ken Macklin, a Poultry Science Professor at Auburn University, says small farmers can take steps to prevent the spread of the virus through a process called biosecurity.

“You minimize wild birds from coming into contact with your chickens or turkeys because obviously they’re the ones that could potentially carry this and really just be cognizant of your surroundings and what’s coming into contact with your animals,” said Macklin.

If you’re a farmer and you believe your birds may have the bird flu, notify the State Veterinary Office or the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

It is important to keep in mind that this virus does not pose a threat to humans, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

