Arab officers investigating alleged robbery in Walmart parking lot

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Arab Police Department are investigating a reported assault and robbery allegedly happening on Thursday morning.

According to Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn, a male attempted to buy a dog kennel posted to Facebook Marketplace in the parking lot of the Arab Walmart. During the in-person meeting, the male was allegedly struck by the other party and robbed of the money he brought to purchase the posted kennel. The Chief said the seller fled the parking lot wearing a yellow hoodie and camouflaged pants.

The seller reportedly left the scene in a White GMC Envoy.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

