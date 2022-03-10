Deals
Alabama House passes Sgt. Nick Risner Act

Sgt. Nick Risner
Sgt. Nick Risner(Sheffield Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State lawmakers in the Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill named after a Sheffield Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty in October 2021.

Sgt. Nick Risner was allegedly shot and killed by Brian Martin during a pursuit.

Martin was out on parole after serving three years of his ten-year sentencing for killing his father under Alabama’s “Good Time” law.

The Sgt. Nick Risner Act would change the state’s “Good Time” law; making it to that those convicted of killing someone could not be released on correctional incentive time.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 99-1. The bill will now move to the Senate.

