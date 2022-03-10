Alabama eligible to receive funding to help fight invasive aquatic fish, plants

MARSHALL CO. Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is now eligible for federal funding to help fight invasive aquatic plants and fish.

For many years, invasive aquatic plants and fish have been a nuisance; across the Tennessee River.

Aquatic Nuisance Species supervisor David Armstrong with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said they have been approved for up to $100,000 in federal funding to help combat the issues.

The funds are from the US Fish and Wildlife Services.

Armstrong said the most common invasive fish right now are the silver, grass, and bighead carp.

“Those fish get really big fast, and they are not really, that much use as far as food or forage to the native bass that might feed on them, they also displace the native species like shads that would feed our native bass,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said this could impact the sport fish population, which drives millions of dollars to Lake Guntersville.

“It’s a premier fishery for largemouth bass, so we definitely want to keep the invasive out of the Tennessee Valley but certainly out Lake Guntersville since it is a major fishery,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said they plan to purchase equipment and educational resources with the funding, and they are working with the federal government to but barriers in dams in Lake Guntersville to help keep invasive carp out.

The grant funds proposal should be submitted next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.