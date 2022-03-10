Deals
Alabama A&M, Eastern Illinois game moved up on Friday

The next Trash Pandas pitch won’t be thrown here at Toyota Field until April 12th.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Spring Showcase game between Alabama A&M and Eastern Illinois scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday has been moved to 1 p.m. on Friday at Toyota Field.

This time change is due to the potential threat of inclement weather on Friday.

The high school game between James Clemens High School and Buckhorn High School will have first pitch at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

