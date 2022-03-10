Alabama A&M, Eastern Illinois game moved up on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Spring Showcase game between Alabama A&M and Eastern Illinois scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday has been moved to 1 p.m. on Friday at Toyota Field.

This time change is due to the potential threat of inclement weather on Friday.

The high school game between James Clemens High School and Buckhorn High School will have first pitch at 4 p.m. on Friday.

