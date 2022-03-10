Deals
3-year-old shot and killed in Giles County


By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 3-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday morning, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department said shooting happened at a home on Old Elkton Highway. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No other details were released.

Earlier this morning a 3 year old was shot and killed in Elkton. The investigation is ongoing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family.

Posted by Giles County Sheriff Department on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Earlier this week, a 3-year-old boy was shot at an Antioch apartment when he took a gun out of his mother’s purse.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

