Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman arrested in connection with Guntersville shooting

Morgan Young
Morgan Young(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Guntersville Police Department arrested and charged a woman for the alleged murders that occurred at a Taco Bell in Guntersville in September 2021.

According to John East with the Guntersville Police Department, Morgan Young, age 24, is facing two murder charges, a capital murder charge and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Kevon Williams, 24, was arrested in October 2021 and was charged with capital murder. He claimed self-defense for the alleged murder of Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Young is being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
HPD officers begin death investigation on Research Park Blvd.
crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Kayla Janese Shantel Orr
Decatur woman arrested on theft charges

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Adoptive parents waiting for child
Adoptions from China at a standstill for Huntsville Parents
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs