Woman arrested in connection with Guntersville shooting

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Guntersville Police Department arrested and charged a woman for the alleged murders that occurred at a Taco Bell in Guntersville in September 2021.

According to John East with the Guntersville Police Department, Morgan Young, age 24, is facing two murder charges, a capital murder charge and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Kevon Williams, 24, was arrested in October 2021 and was charged with capital murder. He claimed self-defense for the alleged murder of Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Young is being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.