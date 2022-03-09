What one Alabama stylist is loving for spring fashion trends

MORGAN, CO. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With the days now getting longer and hopefully warmer, we’re finally looking at some fashion trends for spring 2022!

Libby Britt is a women’s wardrobe consultant and stylist. She’s gained a following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram where her friends and followers know her as @welldressedlife. Britt’s content revolves around what she’s wearing, new trends she is trying, where to shop, how to shop your own closet and more.

She’s gathered up some of her favorite trends for the warmer weather so you know what to be on the lookout for whether it’s colors or fabrics you’re looking to add to your wardrobe this spring.

If you want to learn more from Britt or book any of her services, check out welldressedlifestyle.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.