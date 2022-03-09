Weather siren batteries to be replaced in Scottsboro near junior high school

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders and the EMA are preparing to update a weather siren in Jackson County to help keep residents safe.

When severe weather strikes, many residents rely on weather sirens to warn them; and ultimately keep them safe.

In Jackson County, there are 12 weather sirens, and they are operated and tested frequently by EMA.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said they discovered that the weather siren located near the Scottsboro Junior High School is not working.

“This particular siren had four batteries in it, and all four were defective, which tends to be the pattern when one goes bad it sorts of spreads among the batteries where they are connected, so once that was identified that was a $1,000 repair,” said Necklaus.

As a solution, the council approved funding to replace the batteries, which Nicklaus said is beneficial in keeping residents safe in the area.

“The city was really focused on getting this particular location fixed as fast as it could because of where it’s located, around the recreation field, a couple of baseball complexes and the football stadium are within an earshot of that, and everyone may not have access to an alert,” said Necklaus.

Necklaus encourages residents to also watch the news and download weather apps to receive weather alerts.

The batteries have been ordered, and repairs should begin in a few weeks.

