A very active 10 day forecast. High temperatures will rebound into the middle 60s Thursday, and we will be close to 70 Friday afternoon. We are watching a developing storm system that will bring a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area late Friday afternoon and evening. Much colder air will follow this front. Late Friday night we expect to see the rain change over to snow as the Arctic Air moves into the Tennessee Valley. Some light accumulation will be possible over parts of Middle Tennessee and north Alabama overnight into Saturday morning. We will have to keep a close eye on the temperatures. If we stay into the upper 20s Saturday morning the wet roads could freeze and become icy. We have a First Alert out for Saturday morning due to this potential for icy roads. Overall, Saturday will be a brutally cold day for March. Wind chills will be in the teens and some areas may not get above freezing with the actual air temperatures. Morning lows in the upper teens can be expected Sunday morning. A nice warming trend will develop next week.

10 Day Forecast (None)