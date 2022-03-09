Take action for your heatlh with 23and Me

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Kim Gugliotta ordered a 23andMe Health and Ancestry kit, she found out she had an increased likelihood of developing heart disease. Luckily, there are things we can all do to lower our risk for, or even prevent heart disease. Learning about what your genetics can tell you about your heart, can be a good first step.

Alisa Lehman is the Senior Product Scientist with 23andMe and Dr. Davis Liu is the Chief Clinical Officer at Lemonaid Health. The two join Payton for a conversation about keeping up with your help and how a genetics test can help.

