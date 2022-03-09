Stokley from Mint Condition talks career, new music

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Musician STOKLEY is known for blessing our ears and eyes when he was in the R&B group Mint Condition in the ‘90s. Although it’s been 30 years, the artist is still making music today.

Fans may first remember him for songs like ‘Breakin’ My Heart’ and ‘What Kind of Man Would I Be,’ but they keep up with the musician for his ever-evolving music and a resume longer than a CVS receipt. He’s worked alongside some of the biggest names in music including Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and more.

The artist recently released his sophomore album, ‘Sankofa,’ which features some collaborations with H.E.R. and Snoop Dogg.

STOKLEY is hitting the stage at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. Find more info and tickets at VonBraunCenter.com

