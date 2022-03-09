Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Stokley from Mint Condition talks career, new music

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Musician STOKLEY is known for blessing our ears and eyes when he was in the R&B group Mint Condition in the ‘90s. Although it’s been 30 years, the artist is still making music today.

Fans may first remember him for songs like ‘Breakin’ My Heart’ and ‘What Kind of Man Would I Be,’ but they keep up with the musician for his ever-evolving music and a resume longer than a CVS receipt. He’s worked alongside some of the biggest names in music including Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and more.

The artist recently released his sophomore album, ‘Sankofa,’ which features some collaborations with H.E.R. and Snoop Dogg.

STOKLEY is hitting the stage at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. Find more info and tickets at VonBraunCenter.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
HPD officers begin death investigation on Research Park Blvd.
crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Kayla Janese Shantel Orr
Decatur woman arrested on theft charges