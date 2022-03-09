Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Showers ending this morning as temperatures stay cooler than normal today

Happy Wednesday! There are a few showers lingering this morning but they should be gone very quickly.
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Wednesday! There are a few showers lingering this morning but they should be gone very quickly.

It was a very wet night as showers and storms have dumped nearly an inch to two inches in many areas. The good news is the bulk of that has wrapped up and we will continue to dry out through the remainder of the day today. Clouds are keeping us “mild” this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 40s, which is slightly above normal. Clouds will linger through most of the morning and will start to clear out as we move into the afternoon. Some sunshine will be possible this afternoon, but some clouds will remain. Wind at times may be breezy, gusting from the north at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will stay slightly below normal this afternoon into the upper 50s.

We should continue to clear out overnight into tomorrow and that will cool us back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be the nicest day we will see through the rest of week. Expecting sunshine with temperatures into the mid-60s for the afternoon. Wind will be from the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. The warmth carries on into Friday, but the wind will be from the south as well. Gusts from the south on Friday will help us warm up into the upper 60s in most spots, but don’t get fooled, there will be major changes.

Late in the day on Friday we will see an influx of moisture from the Gulf clash with an arctic airmass from the northwest. That means we will start to see rain later in the day before it starts to interact with the colder air. As that happens, it looks like we may see a changeover to sleet or evening snow for the early hours of Saturday. There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered with this system, but keep an eye on Saturday. Snow accumulation is looking likely for some folks, especially closer to the stateline. However, there still are questions that need to be answered. Either way, it looks like we will see a major blast of cold air this weekend with temperatures dipping into the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Kayla Janese Shantel Orr
Decatur woman arrested on theft charges
Maranda Harville
Third suspect facing charges in connection to Lawrence County murder

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast
Showers ending this morning as temperatures stay cooler than normal today
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast