Showers ending this morning as temperatures stay cooler than normal today

Happy Wednesday! There are a few showers lingering this morning but they should be gone very quickly.

It was a very wet night as showers and storms have dumped nearly an inch to two inches in many areas. The good news is the bulk of that has wrapped up and we will continue to dry out through the remainder of the day today. Clouds are keeping us “mild” this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 40s, which is slightly above normal. Clouds will linger through most of the morning and will start to clear out as we move into the afternoon. Some sunshine will be possible this afternoon, but some clouds will remain. Wind at times may be breezy, gusting from the north at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will stay slightly below normal this afternoon into the upper 50s.

We should continue to clear out overnight into tomorrow and that will cool us back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be the nicest day we will see through the rest of week. Expecting sunshine with temperatures into the mid-60s for the afternoon. Wind will be from the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. The warmth carries on into Friday, but the wind will be from the south as well. Gusts from the south on Friday will help us warm up into the upper 60s in most spots, but don’t get fooled, there will be major changes.

Late in the day on Friday we will see an influx of moisture from the Gulf clash with an arctic airmass from the northwest. That means we will start to see rain later in the day before it starts to interact with the colder air. As that happens, it looks like we may see a changeover to sleet or evening snow for the early hours of Saturday. There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered with this system, but keep an eye on Saturday. Snow accumulation is looking likely for some folks, especially closer to the stateline. However, there still are questions that need to be answered. Either way, it looks like we will see a major blast of cold air this weekend with temperatures dipping into the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

