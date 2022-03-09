Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Pandemic expansion of free school lunches could be ending

Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports...
Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.(WKYT)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free lunches for students could be coming to an end as a new congressional spending bill does not include an extension of school lunch waivers.

The waivers, authorized at the beginning of the pandemic, let schools distribute free meals to all students without verifying their families’ income.

The waivers also give districts the flexibility to offer grab-and-go meals for kids who are quarantining or studying remotely.

Lawmakers are pushing to extend the waivers for another year to give schools and students more time to transition back to pre-pandemic requirements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
HPD officers begin death investigation on Research Park Blvd.
crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Kayla Janese Shantel Orr
Decatur woman arrested on theft charges

Latest News

FILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S....
Pentagon rejects NATO nations providing jets to Ukraine
With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they...
Uber drivers are quitting due to high gas prices
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Duck Boat rides are returning to Branson nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17...
Duck Boats to reopen in Missouri after 2018 tragedy that killed 17
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Interstate 405, the San Diego Freeway, is seen next to...
Biden restores California’s power to set car emissions rules