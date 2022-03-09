One person transported to Huntsville Hospital after apartment fire on Marinawoods Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in south Huntsville on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on March 9, firefighters with Huntsville Fire received reports of a fire contained to one apartment near 203 Marinawoods Drive.

According to Huntsville Fire District Chief Jay Gates, one person within the impacted apartment was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Additionally, two dogs were in the apartment at the time of the fire. Both appear to be okay.

Gates confirmed the fire is out as of 8:20 a.m.

