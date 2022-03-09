Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

One person transported to Huntsville Hospital after apartment fire on Marinawoods Drive

Scene of Marinawoods Drive apartment fire
Scene of Marinawoods Drive apartment fire(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in south Huntsville on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on March 9, firefighters with Huntsville Fire received reports of a fire contained to one apartment near 203 Marinawoods Drive.

According to Huntsville Fire District Chief Jay Gates, one person within the impacted apartment was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Additionally, two dogs were in the apartment at the time of the fire. Both appear to be okay.

Gates confirmed the fire is out as of 8:20 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Kayla Janese Shantel Orr
Decatur woman arrested on theft charges
Maranda Harville
Third suspect facing charges in connection to Lawrence County murder

Latest News

Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
HPD officers begin death investigation on Research Park Blvd.
Roydricker Lamar Bullock
Grand jury indicts Greene County man on capital murder charge
48 Follow-Up: March 8, 2022
Adoptive parents waiting for child
Adoptive parents waiting for child