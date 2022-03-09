Landscaping companies continue to deal with inflation, supply chain issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not only are gas prices impacting the lawn care industry in the Tennessee Valley, but they are also dealing with fertilizer supply chain issues.

Owner of four Lawn Doctor locations, Starr Womack says fertilizer prices have more than doubled form this time last year.

Russia is a main supplier of fertilizer around the world. The United States imports over 1 billion dollars of fertilizer from Russia, according to the United Nations COMTRADE.

With spring on the horizon, that means you might be paying for a nice lawn.

Even we used to catch the big break on fertilizer prices. We buy several truck loads of fertilizer every year. We can not even get say for instance over a week… They will not price anything for one week out. We used to be able to place orders months in advance.”

Womack says he hasn’t raised prices yet, but don’t be surprised if you see a temporary gas surcharge from companies.

