Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Landscaping companies continue to deal with inflation, supply chain issues

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not only are gas prices impacting the lawn care industry in the Tennessee Valley, but they are also dealing with fertilizer supply chain issues.

Owner of four Lawn Doctor locations, Starr Womack says fertilizer prices have more than doubled form this time last year.

Russia is a main supplier of fertilizer around the world. The United States imports over 1 billion dollars of fertilizer from Russia, according to the United Nations COMTRADE.

With spring on the horizon, that means you might be paying for a nice lawn.

Even we used to catch the big break on fertilizer prices. We buy several truck loads of fertilizer every year. We can not even get say for instance over a week… They will not price anything for one week out. We used to be able to place orders months in advance.”

Womack says he hasn’t raised prices yet, but don’t be surprised if you see a temporary gas surcharge from companies.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Gas prices hit new record high
Gas prices hit national average record high, Alabama close to breaking state average record
Contaminated water from Wannville's resident Martha Stewart home.
Jackson County Commission approves Wannville project to improve water
Russian invasion taking a toll on lawn care companies
Russian invasion taking a toll on lawn care companies
Gas prices hit new record high
Gas prices hit new record high