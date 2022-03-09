Deals
Jackson County Commission approves Wannville project to improve water

By Stefante Randall
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WANNVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in a very small; Jackson County community between Hollywood and Stevenson said they’ve been battling water issues for years.

Wannville residents said their drinking water is contaminated, and they want a solution.

“It’s a community-wide thing, and it’s not that we had good water and we wanted county water, but we don’t have good water at all,” said Martha Venable.

For more than 20 years, Martha Venable has lived in the Wannville community. She said since then, she has had issues with her water producing cloudy liquid, which she said is concerning. She also believes it’s a safety hazard for many residents.

“We buy our drinking water, and we can’t even wash a vehicle without it, messing it up because of the sentiments in the water, and I guess we have learned to live with it, I guess. We have to take our clothes to get washed.”

Martha and a few residents took their concerns to the Jackson County Commission last June. Recently, the commission approved an agreement with the Jackson County Water Authority to place water mains on several county roads. County Commission Chairman Bill Nance said the new water mains; will cost almost half a million dollars.

District 2 Commissioner Jason Venable said the addition will be beneficial to residents.

“Out of those 30 houses, there are a lot of children and elderly people, and it’s just difficult for them and an extra expense to carry water to drink or cook with,” said Venable.

“Over the years, we had fought, fought, and fought to get good water, and we would just get doors slammed in our faces, but this time finally, it has happened for us,” said Martha.

The project is expected to begin in April.

