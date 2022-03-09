Deals
HPD officers begin death investigation on Research Park Blvd.

Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police investigators responded to reports of a death near Research Park Blvd on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to calls from the 4600 block of Research Park. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, no foul play is suspected at this time.

Tune in to WAFF 48 News at Noon for more details on this story.

