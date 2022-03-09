HPD officers begin death investigation on Research Park Blvd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police investigators responded to reports of a death near Research Park Blvd on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to calls from the 4600 block of Research Park. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, no foul play is suspected at this time.

