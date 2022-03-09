Deals
Hartselle man arrested on burglary charge

Michael Joe Hopper,
Michael Joe Hopper,(Hartselle Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man is facing a burglar charge after officers responded to a home in reference to a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

According to the Hartselle Police Department, when officers arrived at the home, Michael Joe Hopper, 48, was outside of the residence in possession of a firearm. Officers later determined Hopper entered the occupied residence with a firearm with the intent to cause serious physical injury to someone in the home.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

