Hartselle man arrested on burglary charge

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man is facing a burglar charge after officers responded to a home in reference to a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

According to the Hartselle Police Department, when officers arrived at the home, Michael Joe Hopper, 48, was outside of the residence in possession of a firearm. Officers later determined Hopper entered the occupied residence with a firearm with the intent to cause serious physical injury to someone in the home.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

