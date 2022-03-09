Hartselle man arrested on burglary charge
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man is facing a burglar charge after officers responded to a home in reference to a domestic dispute on Wednesday.
According to the Hartselle Police Department, when officers arrived at the home, Michael Joe Hopper, 48, was outside of the residence in possession of a firearm. Officers later determined Hopper entered the occupied residence with a firearm with the intent to cause serious physical injury to someone in the home.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
