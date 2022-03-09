Grand jury indicts Greene County man on capital murder charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Greene County man is facing a capital murder charge stemming from a 2021 homicide investigation in Lauderdale County.

According to a Florence Police spokesperson, Roydricker Bullock was charged with capital murder on March 8, 2022.

“Bullock was originally charged with Murder and after the 2021 homicide case, involving the murder of Patrice Denice Lott, was presented to the Grand Jury, he was indicted for Capitol Murder,” said Sgt. Cliff Billingsley.

According to court documents, Bullock is accused of intentionally causing the death of Lott “by cutting and stabbing her throat with a knife” during “a burglary in the first degree.”

Bullock is behind bars at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and has no bond.

Read previous stories related to this investigation:

