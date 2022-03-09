Gas prices hit national average record high, Alabama close to breaking state average record

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are the most expensive they have ever been. The average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.17. The previous high was $4.11 from 2008.

The average for a gallon of gas in Alabama is currently $3.98. AAASpokesperson Clay Ingram says that record hasn’t been broken in Alabama, yet.

“We are only seven cents a gallon shy of our all-time state record which is $4.05. We hit that in September of 2008,” said Ingram.

President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

“7.9 percent was the most recent figure. 7 percent was in 2020. That is how much crude oil we import from Russia. It’s not a tiny amount but they definitely aren’t the dominant supplier,” said UAH Economics Professor Dr. Wafa Orman.

But, Dr. Orman says although Russia is not the country’s top supplier, people will have to adapt.

“It will make gas prices higher. Companies will have to change operations,” said Dr. Orman.

Experts say many may go back to working from home.

“For what it’s worth we spent the last two years getting used to remote work so maybe its not such a bad strategy,” said Dr. Orman.

Or even carpool.

“I think a lot of people will be electing to work from home. We learned during the pandemic that works well for some. I think more people will be carpooling. A lot of cities and municipalities offer rideshare programs,” said Ingram.

Dr. Orman says the United States can handle the absence of Russian oil better than we could have in 2008.

“Then we were a major importer of energy. Today thanks to fracking and all these things, we are not.We really are in a stronger position. While this is going to hurt it is not going to be quite as bad as it would have been.”

AAA says if you are looking to find the cheapest gas prices you can download their app and it’ll show you where you can find the cheapest price in your area.

