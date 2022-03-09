Former UNA football coach passes away at 82

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former University of North Alabama defensive coordinator and head football coach Bill Hyde passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Hyde served on the UNA football staff for 21 years — 17 as defensive coordinator and four as head coach — in two stints. He first served as defensive coordinator from 1977-87 as Hyde’s defensive units led the Gulf South Conference in scoring defense for five consecutive seasons.

During his time as defensive coordinator, UNA won six GSC conference championships and three NCAA Division II national championships.

After coaching at Valdosta State University for three years, Hyde returned to the UNA coaching staff in 1992. Hyde quickly led the UNA defense back to prominence, ranking No. 1 in scoring defense and total defense in 1992. In 1995, Hyde was named the NCAA Division II Defensive Coordinator of the Year by the American Football Quarterly.

As an assistant, Hyde was part of teams that combined to go 145-48-7 overall. Hyde also produced 37 All-Gulf South Conference selections, 12 All-Americans and the 1995 Harlon Hill Trophy Winner Ronald McKinnon.

In 1997, Hyde was hired as the sixth head football coach in UNA history. He retired in 2002 with an overall record of 20-21.

Hyde was inducted into the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame.

