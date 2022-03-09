Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in...
This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in bags found hidden under and in a man's clothes by CBP officers at the San Ysidro, Calif., port of entry. An alleged smuggler who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had dozens of lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in the clothing he was wearing, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” the statement said.

Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego. “In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”

The man, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
HPD officers begin death investigation on Research Park Blvd.
crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Kayla Janese Shantel Orr
Decatur woman arrested on theft charges

Latest News

FILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S....
Pentagon rejects NATO nations providing jets to Ukraine
With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they...
Uber drivers are quitting due to high gas prices
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Duck Boat rides are returning to Branson nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17...
Duck Boats to reopen in Missouri after 2018 tragedy that killed 17
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Interstate 405, the San Diego Freeway, is seen next to...
Biden restores California’s power to set car emissions rules