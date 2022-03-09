Adoptions from China at a standstill for Huntsville Parents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Meagan and Dan Tish are still waiting to meet their adoptive Chinese daughter, Lydia, for almost two years because of the pandemic.

They started the adoption process in March 2020, a week after lockdowns started in Alabama. At the time, they thought it would take the usual six to eight months to adopt a child. A year and a half later, they still haven’t met Lydia.

Most countries paused international adoptions just a month after the Tishes put in their adoption application because the Coronavirus was rapidly spreading across the globe. In the last few months, many nations reopened their doors to families seeking adoption but Lucy’s home country of China is still keeping adoptive parents out.

Over 100 families in Alabama waiting to bring their adoptive children home

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

The Tish family is one of over a hundred families in Alabama waiting for China to give them the go-ahead to meet their child according to Karla Thrasher, the Director of International Adoptions at Lifeline Children Services. She says they make up about one-third of their clients.

Thrasher says China is keeping its doors closed because leaders want to see the world get a better handle on the pandemic before they let adoptive parents meet their children. Chinese leaders haven’t released any specific parameters for reopening their doors. “One of the questions we’ve asked is what is the metric? What are you looking for with regards to allowing travel? There’s not really a response to that but it’s more of a ‘we’re waiting to see a better control on COVID across the world.’ They have been really good to say they really want children to be safe,” said Thrasher.

The Tishes say they are standing by, hoping they will finally get the call to meet their daughter. They say they miss her even though they haven’t met her yet.

Time is of the essence for the Tish family because Lydia has a congenital heart defect. They say she had surgery and is now in a healthy place, but they’re worried it could get worse again. The parents learned all this from Lydia’s caretakers at the orphanage. They’ve never had direct contact with Lydia, the caretakers answer all of their questions and show them pictures and videos of Lydia.

“It’s frustrating. Its been a challenge for us. It’s just the unknown,” said Dan Tish. “As we’ve seen things get better not just locally but nationally we have a great hope and optimism this will be happening soon.”

They say they’re ready for Lydia. She already has a decorated bedroom with lots of toys in the Tish home and she’s also enrolled in a local school. Her classmates have her photo up and they celebrated her birthday like she was already there.

