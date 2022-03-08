Toney, Hazel Green firefighters respond to fire near Bragg Farms

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a farm fire in Toney on Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on March 8, firefighters from Toney and Hazel Green were called to a fire scene near Bragg Farms on Grimwood Road. According to officials from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a building on the property was impacted by the fire. Crews on the scene say the fire is under control but being monitored for any areas of reignition.

No injuries are reported at this time.

