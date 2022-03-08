Deals
Third suspect facing charges in connection to Lawrence County murder

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A third suspect is facing charges in connection to the death of Gavin Hargrove after turning herself into Lawrence County deputies.

Hargrove was the son of former Lawrence County District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove who passed away in a motorcycle crash in March of 2021. Hargrove was murdered on Christmas Eve 2021.

According to the LCSO, Maranda Harville, 42 of Moulton, turned herself in Friday, March 4 on a warrant for first-degree hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse. Harville was released from jail on a $30,000 bond. Deputies say the charges stem from Hargrove’s death investigation.

In late December, Timothy Dakota McCary was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Hargrove. Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders confirms Harville is McCary’s mother.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was...
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was discovered Friday.(waff)

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant on Jan. 13 for the second man connected with Hargrove’s murder. Eldon Cordera Shelton was arrested and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Eldon Cordera Shelton was arrested by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Eldon Cordera Shelton was arrested by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

