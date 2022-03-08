Soaking rainfall moving in tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Moderate to heavy rain showers will become widespread this evening with rainfall totals around one inch expected through Wednesday morning.

Rain showers will gradually taper off by mid-morning on Wednesday with gradually clearing skies, highs will stay in the middle 50s. Thursday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures in the middle 60s Another cold front will move in on Friday bringing more rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Temps will fall fast behind the front on Friday night with the possibility of a wintry mix or even some light snow showers by Saturday morning, this is still several days out so keep checking back for the latest forecast.

Highs on Saturday will be quite frigid with highs in the middle 30s and blustery winds! Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning at 2:00 AM, please move clocks forward one hour and check the batteries in your smoke detector, NOAA Weather Radio and carbon monoxide detectors.

