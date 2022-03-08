Plans for historic Annie Merts Center in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in the Twickenham district in Downtown Huntsville, plans will be announced for the future of the historic Annie Merts Center, with Huntsville City Schools central office planning to relocate.

Contractors with Crunkleton and Associates want to demolish a portion of the center and use the land for residential homes.

”The building was built in 1928. The original portion of the building is what is called the Renaissance Revival Style and that was originally built to be Huntsville High School. Around 1950′s and 60′s it was modified to be Huntsville Middle School, which is when they built several additions,” said Huntsville Preservation Planner Katie Stamps.

The Annie Merts Center located on White Street in Huntsville has a lot of history. The middle section with a staircase, was the section built back in 1928. That was almost 100 years ago.

The additions on both sides, with the different color of brick, came later.

With the Huntsville City School Board announcing plans to move their office to North Memorial Parkway at the area known as Builders Square, they have plans to sell the Annie Merts Center, and developers want to demolish the add-ons and keep the original structure and build homes and condos.

“Now the developer is wanting to put back single family residence in some of those areas surrounding the building, so what ever asked for them, to continue their application so they would come back on March 14th and share a site plan that shows how they plan to sub-divide the land,” said Stamps.

Some neighbors who also live in the historic district have concerns with construction and demolition plans.

“This is a very historic building, even the additional parts are historic,” said Patricia Hinrichs.

“We just want everybody to know what’s going on. This is there neighborhood, it’s their downtown, and I think it could be a good project but we want people to know about it before the fact, so we can get their feedback and it might have a large amount to do with our decision,” said Huntsville City Council Member Bill Kling.

Members of the Huntsville Historic Preservation Commission will vote on the plans March 14th.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.