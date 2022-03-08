Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.(Gray News)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Stock image.
3-year-old injured in Rogersville fire, father facing arson charges
Wayne Robert Parker
Missing Decatur man found safe

Latest News

FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for...
Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado
About 100 volunteers work around the clock preparing supplies, making camouflage for Ukraine's...
Ukrainian women pack supplies for defense forces
The average gas price in Ohio skyrocketed 50 cents in the past week to $3.83 Monday and then...
EXPLAINER: Here’s what would happen if the US banned Russian oil