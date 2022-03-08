Deals
Man arrested for connection with church burglaries

Johnathan Wilson
Johnathan Wilson(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested man for alleged church burglaries.

In November 2021, it was reported that the Ebenezer Baptist Church had some electronic equipment stolen. Recently, the Hurricane Creek Missionary Baptist Church also reported that it had some items stolen.

On Monday, investigators developed Johnathan William Alan Wilson as a suspect in the burglaries. When investigators arrived at a camper owned by Wilson, they recovered some items stolen from Hurricane Creek Church.

Investigators also found an address that, with the help of Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office investigators, led them to Wilson. When they arrived at the residence, investigators found more stolen property from Hurricane Creek Church and Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Wilson had outstanding warrants in Itawamba County and was transported to Itawamba County Jail. When he completes his time there, Wilson will be transported to Franklin County where he is charged with burglary and theft of property.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

