Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have arrested four individuals on drug-related charges that could also have a connection with a recent kidnapping.

On March 6, it was reported to police that David Guess, 51 of Trinity, was missing. Through an LCSO investigation, it was discovered that Guess had met with Charles Keel, 43 of Trinity, and his son Devon Keel, 17 of Trinity, at a residence on County Road 294.

David Guess (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

According to investigators, an argument started during a meeting and turned physical between the three men. A witness told investigators Guess attempted to flee from Charles and Devon Keel as shots were fired in his direction. Eventually, Guess was forced into a pickup by Charles and Devon Keel.

On Monday, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of Charles and Devon Keel on County Road 321 in Trinity. During the search, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other items related to the kidnapping of Guess were found.

Charles Keel was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devon Keel was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.

Barbara Keel, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Keel, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, a delivery truck driver discovered what they believed to be a burned body on the side of the road near the intersection of County Road 294 and County Road 222. Investigators found the unidentified male body and transported it to the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville to determine the identity.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still waiting on findings from the Huntsville lab to determine the identity of the burned body found Monday.

