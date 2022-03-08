Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Wayne Robert Parker
Missing Decatur man found safe
Stock image.
3-year-old injured in Rogersville fire, father facing arson charges

Latest News

People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple on Tuesday, March 8,...
Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida recommends against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry