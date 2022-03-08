Hazel Green students are putting their business skills to the test, one pen at a time

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A group of students at Hazel Green High School is preparing for the world not just by hitting the books, but by learning hands-on business skills.

Laura Curry is over the Collaborate Education department at the school and is working towards preparing her students, many of which with job skills before they graduate. One of those business ventures is Personalized Pens. These students, many of which have disabilities, create invoices, make personalized pens by hand, fill orders, work with clients and much more.

All of the proceeds go towards Student Experiences where they can go to places like a restaurant or a movie together and practice their social skills.

If you want a pen for yourself or your business, follow Hazel green High School Personalized Pens on Facebook or send them an email at hghspens@gmail.com

