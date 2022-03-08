Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An exclusive WAFF update to a bizarre story where the body of a Huntsville woman was found in the back of a police transport van.

This goes back to October, when Christina Nance’s body was discovered inside an old inmate transport van in the Huntsville Police Department parking lot after police say Nance climbing in on her own.

Autopsy results came back inconclusive on the cause of death. The Nance family and their attorney say this isn’t over.

It has been 5 months since Christina Nance was found dead in the back of an HPD van.

“We are still struggling to get to the truth of who killed Christina Nance,” said Nance family attorney, Ben Crump.

Police say surveillance footage shows Christina Nance climbing into the van on her own on September 25th. The unlocked van was an old inmate transport van, that locked from the outside.

Twelve days later, her body was discovered by an officer who noticed shoes outside the van. Family spokesperson Frank Matthews says something doesn’t add up.

“You are going to tell me that nobody could smell her? My cousin rotting away with maggots all in her face beyond recognition,” said Matthews.

According to Crump, autopsy results show Nance was dead between eight to ten days before her body was discovered.

HPD Deputy Police Chief DeWayne McCarver says it is department policy to keep those vans locked.

Crump says that opens the door to a civil lawsuit.

“To have a van in the parking lot, unlocked. We know there is some degree of negligence on the police department. While we feel we must bring a civil lawsuit, it is to get to who killed Christina Nance,” said Crump.

Nance was no stranger to HPD. McCarver said the Crisis Intervention Team, which helps people who are in an altered mental state, helped Nance several times before her death.

“You need to understand this, My cousin had a few problems and we know that. I don’t care how that goes as far as any jury’s proof. I knew that. But for her to be in that van for whatever reason and we will disclose other information when we get to that point.”

High profile Attorney Ben Crump and the Nance family are still in the early stages of the civil lawsuit and wouldn’t disclose all the details to WAFF.

Martin Weinberg, an attorney who has worked on other cases involving HPD will also be assisting the Nance family.

