Explore even more wildlife at the San Diego Zoo

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, CA. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The west coast is known for its beautiful beaches, its laid-back lifestyle, and... its wildlife.

The San Diego Zoo is world-famous for its incredible habitats that can make you feel like you’ve hopped a plane and entered another country. Its newest exhibit, The Basecamp, allows guests to interact with innovative play areas and visit habitats from around the world. At the San Diego Zoo, you’ll feel what it’s like to be wild.

For more information or to get tickets, visit the San Diego Zoo website.

