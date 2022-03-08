Decatur woman arrested on theft charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman is facing theft charges after the Decatur Police Department responded to reports of theft and forgery at a local bank.

According to the DPD, a Bank Independent representative reported Kayla Janese Shantel Orr, 27, presented two checks that had previously been reported as stolen to a Bank Independent branch in Decatur. The checks totaled in excess of $1,500.

Orr was identified as the individual who presented and cashed the checks through video surveillance. A warrant for her arrest was obtained for the charges of second-degree theft of property and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

On Monday, Orr was located and placed under arrest for the active warrants by the Decatur Police Department’s Warrant Unit. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

