Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found burned and dumped in the Chicken Foot area on Monday.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, a male victim was found severely burned on the side of County Road 294 and County Road 222. Coroner Norwood says he responded to the scene around 3:06 p.m.

DNA or dental records will be used in order to identify the victim. His body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics Lab in Huntsville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story, stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

