Cold & dry this morning with steadier rain expected overnight tonight

Happy Tuesday! You’ll need a heavier coat this morning and most likely the rest of the week!

Yesterday’s rain & cold front has dropped our temperatures drastically across the Valley leading to a chilly morning as you roll out of bed and get going today. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s to start today with winds making it feel slightly colder. Wind from the north this morning will pick up into the afternoon today. Gusts of 10 to 15 mph will be possible through the middle of the day. Temperatures today should stay a bit cooler than the seasonable normal this afternoon because of that. Afternoon temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s. While we are partly cloudy to start the day today, we will see more clouds roll in by the early afternoon, followed by rain later this evening.

Showers will pick up as we get into the evening, really moving in overnight and early Wednesday. Showers will be steady at times, especially south of the Tennessee River, and will drop plenty of rain overnight into Wednesday. Total rainfall with this could be between 1 to 1.5 inches. This should wrap up by daybreak on Wednesday with clouds clearing by lunchtime or shortly thereafter. From there, it looks like we will see clearer skies into Thursday with a slight warm up Thursday afternoon.

We will stay dry until our next system scoots in Friday, bringing in more rain followed by a blast of cold air overnight into Saturday. Some snow showers will be possible on Saturday as well as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s. We will have to watch this as we get closer, but it is too early to talk accumulation. Either way, expect a very cold & breezy day Saturday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.