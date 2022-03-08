Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia

Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Coca-Cola has announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

The beverage company made the announcement after it faced social media pressure to stop doing business with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the same day McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close more than 800 locations in Russia.

Coca-Cola said it is monitoring the situation and will assess its stance on Russia if there are any future developments, stating the company’s overriding hope is for peace in the region.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
Landscaping companies continue to deal with inflation, supply chain issues
Gas prices hit new record high
Gas prices hit national average record high, Alabama close to breaking state average record
Contaminated water from Wannville's resident Martha Stewart home.
Jackson County Commission approves Wannville project to improve water