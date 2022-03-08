Deals
Bringing up the next generation on Black women in the medical field

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Emilie Harrell was in enrolled in speech therapy as a child, she noticed not many pathologists looked like her. That’s why she is studying the practice now.

Harrell is a student at the University of Alabama studying Speech-Language Pathology. Recently, she was awarded and recognized as one of Tampax’s Inaugural Flow It Forward Scholarship recipients. The scholarship is for black women at a college or university pursuing an education in health care with the goal to encourage more black women to enter the field where they often aren’t as represented.

Harrell hopes to one day open her own Speech Pathology Clinic to help kids in unreached areas and show young girls what it’s like to work in health care.

