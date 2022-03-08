Deals
Breeze Airways adding Las Vegas to nonstop destinations from Huntsville

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Listen up travelers! If you want to fly directly from Huntsville to Las Vegas, you’ll have more options this summer.

Breeze Airways is expanding and adding a nonstop flight to Las Vegas starting Aug. 4. According to the Huntsville International Airport, fares on the new route will start at $99 one way.

Developed in May 2021, Breeze Airways provides service between 18 cities across 14 states. According to the airlines, it has already flown about a half-million travelers.

Breeze started its services in Huntsville last summer. Currently, you can use it to fly nonstop to Charleston, South Carolina, or Tampa, Florida.

The airlines recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in May 2022. The new route will head to Las Vegas and be operated year-round with Breeze’s new Airbus A220s.

