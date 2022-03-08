Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition

Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.(Eric McCandless | Source: ABC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama woman stepped onto the stage and proceeded to blow away all three judges during Sunday night’s airing of “American Idol” on ABC, and she did it with one of the judges’ own songs!

Kezia “Lady K” Istonia, 25, originally from Montgomery, handed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan each an envelope and said they could not open them “until you send me to Hollywood or Hollyhood, either one.”

She then brought smiles to Richie’s face when he discovered she currently lives in his native Tuskegee.

“I feel like I’ve known you my whole life,” she said as he jumped up to hug her.

“I know you have,” he joked, “because there’s only five people in Tuskegee.”

After her introduction, Lady K went about singing her chosen song, “Wide Awake,” which Perry took to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2012.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe that that just happened,” Lady K said as she finished performing, wiping away tears as the judges took note of what they’d just heard.

“I just want to say, ‘How dare you?’” Perry quipped before heaping praise and adding that “it’s like you reinvented the song.”

Lady K revealed Perry’s songs had been her inspiration, “for the underdogs, for people like me.”

The Tuskegee resident’s performance, which Bryan called “tremendous and so honest,” comes from her own pain being raised by a single mother and losing her brother to suicide.

“Tuskegee will never be the same,” Richie said before all the judges voted yes to giving Lady K her golden ticket to the Hollywood round, a moment she said means her brother is not gone in vain and that he’s proud of her.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Death investigation underway after body found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R)
Investigators arrest multiple suspects in alleged Lawrence County kidnapping
These power poles are down on McCrary Rd./Wall Triana Highway.
Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations close road due to hazard
Family preparing for civil lawsuit against HPD
Family seeking civil lawsuit after woman found in HPD van
Samuel Wilson
ALEA investigating Hollywood officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Flavors of The World
Absolutely Alabama 3-6-22
Members of the Congressional Delegation descended upon Birmingham today for the Faith and...
Annual pilgrimage to Selma kicks off at 16th Street Baptist Church
Home repair backlogs grow in the Tennessee Valley
Home repairs, renovation projects put on back burner for many families in North Alabama
Alabama missionaries share their story
Missionaries in Alabama discuss war relief fund for Ukrainians
Black History Month: Beyond the lyrics
Black History Month: Beyond the lyrics