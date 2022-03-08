Alabama legislators working with largest education budget in state history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday the State House worked on the largest education budget in the state’s history.

The $8.1 billion budget being considered includes millions of dollars to hire math coaches and a 4% raise for teachers. House Speaker Mac McCutcheon says the House is working with the Senate on a few amendments.

“Just stoked, excited, happy ready.”

That’s how middle school math teacher Michelle Cunningham feels about the legislature considering that raise for teachers. Last year the education budget only included a 2% raise.

“Listen, with the cost of living going up, look at gas prices over the past couple days. I mean we need a little more to help us make it through,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham believes the boost in pay rates will help bring more qualified teachers into Alabama schools.

“Just like our education, we’re number 52. I think to get us more competitive they need to invest a little more,” she said.

The budget also includes $20 million for the Numeracy Act, which will hire math coaches to work with elementary teachers. So how can the legislature maintain an education budget of $500 million greater than the last?

Senator Arthur Orr says the legislators are planning carefully.

“We’re putting enough away to make sure when that money goes away that we’re not over-committing ourselves. We don’t need to get out over our skis so to speak, we need to be fiscally prudent. We’re stocking a lot of savings away both in the education budget and the general fund budget,” he explained.

And Orr agrees, investing in teachers is critical to improving the state’s education system.

“You get what you pay for so if we’re not paying our educators and state employees we’re going to have substandard quality,” Orr said.

